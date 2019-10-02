Bengals WR John Ross placed on IR, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals placed former first round pick and wide receiver John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday after he suffered a sternoclavicular injury on Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Ross is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks, according to head coach Zac Taylor.
“It’s hard to guarantee what the timeline is. So, the best decision is to put him on IR," said Taylor. "It’s tough to see a guy go through that who’s fought through this before. We’ll be ready to get him back when he heals up.”
“You hate it for him and hate it for this team - a guy that was progressing and one of our key players,” said Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. “It’s unfortunate that injuries happen in this game. It shows other guys are going to have to step up.”
Ross, playing in his third season, is currently top 15 in the NFL among wide receivers with 328 yards receiving, 16 receptions and three touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards through the first two weeks.
The Bengals (0-4) are now without Ross and A.J. Green, who isn’t expected to return this week when the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) come to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game is on Fox19 Now.
