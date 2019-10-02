Butler County Grand Jury declines to charge man accused of beating neighbor’s dog to death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County Grand Jury declined Monday to charge a man accused of beating his neighbor’s dog to death.
They made their decision Wednesday afternoon.
Charles K. Miller of Madison Township pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to a companion animal during his last court appearance Aug. 9.
He is accused of beating a dog with a baseball bat so badly it had to be euthanized.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser intervened in the case to ensure Miller’s original misdemeanor charge was swiftly upgraded to a felony due to the seriousness of the crime.
Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this week Miller admitted to attacking the 9-month-old German shepherd named Ruger when it ran loose in his yard on Elk Creek Road.
Authorities believe Miller hit the dog in the head with the bat five to 10 times, Butler County Deputy Dog Warden Supervisor Kurt Merbs tells FOX19 NOW.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Ruger’s medical bills and to spread awareness on animal cruelty.
Gmoser has not released a statement about the Grand Jury’s decision not to indict Miller.
