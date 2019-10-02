Cincinnati Children’s giving raise to 3,000 employees due to minimum wage change

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Tuesday it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning January 5, 2020.
The second-largest public employer in the region, according to REDI Cincinnati, Children’s reports the wage increase will affect 3,000 of its 15,429 employees, representing an annual investment of about $5.5. million.
The hospital’s minimum wage currently stands at $11 an hour, it says, 29 percent higher than Ohio’s minimum wage of $8.55 an hour. Children’s new minimum wage will beat Ohio’s by 75 percent.
The news comes on the heels of UC Health’s September announcement that it would be increasing its minimum wage to $14 for all employees beginning in January.
“To be the leader in child health, we need to be a leader in supporting and investing in our people,” Cincinnati Children’s President and CEO Michael Fisher says. “Substantially increasing wages is just one way we continue to attract--and keep–top talent at all levels.”
The hospital also touts its employee programs such as job coaching, career development, education assistance, financial education, and more.
