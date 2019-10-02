Cincinnati could be first city to protect natural hair types and styles from discrimination

“People of color have been forced to regard natural and popular hairstyles—such as bantu knots, braids, cornrows, dreadlocks or afros—as liabilities in the workplace, housing and public accommodations for too long,” Seelbach said. “By adding natural hair color to our city’s non-discrimination policy, we can ensure that no Cincinnatian will be marginalized or discriminated against simply because of their hairstyle or texture.”