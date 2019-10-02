Cincinnati could be first city to protect natural hair types and styles from discrimination

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Councilmember Chris Seelbach has introduced legislation to add legal protections for natural hair types and hairstyles to the City of Cincinnati’s non-discrimination laws.
According to the legislation, dress and grooming policies that prohibit treated or untreated hair, natural hair, afros, braids, twists, cornrows, and locks have a disparate impact on African Americans, which deters job applicants and impacts educational opportunities.
Seelbach’s office announced the legislation in a release sent out Wednesday. Council will consider the added protections during its meeting on Oct. 9.
Seelbach’s office notes he is confident it will pass unanimously.
The new legislation follows on the heels of laws passed by California and New York defining natural hair types and styles as protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodation, the release says.
Seelbach’s legislation would make Cincinnati the first city in the country to put in place a non-discrimination law of this kind, according to the release.
“People of color have been forced to regard natural and popular hairstyles—such as bantu knots, braids, cornrows, dreadlocks or afros—as liabilities in the workplace, housing and public accommodations for too long,” Seelbach said. “By adding natural hair color to our city’s non-discrimination policy, we can ensure that no Cincinnatian will be marginalized or discriminated against simply because of their hairstyle or texture.”
