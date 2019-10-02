Council says no to music venue at The Banks

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A Cincinnati City Council vote killed a deal to build a music venue at The Banks, even if that's not exactly what the motion being voted on said.
The motion, garnering six votes, asked the Cincinnati Bengals to simply allow the music venue to go forward, foregoing all the complicated parts of the proposed development deal so many people are against. Those pieces include moving a concrete plant to the West Side, extra expenses, and giving the Bengals some concessions, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The council motion isn’t legally binding, but was intended to send a message. Councilmembers in the resolution told the Bengals they want the team to allow for the music venue to be built without requiring the county to relocate the concrete company Hilltop Basic Resources, which operates just west of Paul Brown Stadium.
Hilltop’s proposal to move to Queensgate near Lower Price Hill has met with opposition from residents concerned about pollution and aesthetics of a concrete plant.
The Bengals lease with Hamilton County signed in 1997 gives them the right to veto development on the parcel next to the stadium where the music venue is planned.
“We want to go back a year and do a deal that doesn’t give the Bengals all this money, all these parking spots, and doesn’t do harm to the westside,” Cranley said.
The Bengals responded via a statement sent to the media, saying it remains committed to the deal as it's been presented.
Without council's approval to move the concrete company, the deal is dead. And council members knew going on the record sent that message.
Only Wendell Young, David Mann and Tamaya Dennard voted against the motion. Murray had been for the deal, but changed her mind as new details emerged.
“We need to go back to square one and we need to be an equal partner,” said Councilman Wendell Young. “It would be nice to have a music venue there, but let’s be real, there are lots of places to hear music.”
What’s next?
The Joint Banks Steering Committee, which last week urged the city and county to get along, is set to meet Thursday.
There is no agreement in sight, with county officials sticking to the plan as presented and the city refusing to sign off on a necessary part.
When asked what counteroffer to the city the county would make to move the music venue forward, attorney Tom Gabelman, who represents the county at The Banks, wouldn't say.
"There could be multiple plans," Gabelman said. "We've got a lot of work to do."
Hilltop CEO Kevin Sheehan told the press after the city council meeting Wednesday they’ve looked at sites in Northern Kentucky but he wouldn’t say where.
Both governments approved a plan to have local concert promoter MEMI build the music venue and it's ready to get started in November. So the company is waiting on word about what's next.
Mayor John Cranley, who has been vocal in his opposition to the plan, noted just because the music venue garnered approval, doesn’t oblige the city to approve a deal that hurts the West Side. That was never mentioned back when the music venue vote was happening.
"It seems to me the county needs us," Cranley said. "If we're going to start a true dialogue, then clearly stating where we are makes sense. The future of The Banks is a 50/50 compromise."
Councilman David Mann was disappointed by the vote, which he sees as a definitive "no" to the deal. "The months of work, the months of possibilities... I wish we had more information before we make this decision."
Cranley: “Technically, the county can move Hilltop somewhere else.”
Residents show up in force
Dozens of residents, many wearing "No asphalt, No concrete shirts" turned out to voice their opposition, as they have done at previous meetings. They do not want a concrete plant and asphalt plant moved to their neighborhood, which is part of the deal.
Many felt their needs were being ignored to placate the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.
Council had planned to vote on a second motion too, which said if a deal was ever done Hilltop Basic Concrete would own the land it moved to, not lease it. But Councilman David Mann, knowing there was not support, filed the motion without a vote.
The whole issue started with a plan to build a music venue at The Banks, which council approved. But to build it where it's slated to go -- next to the Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium – required Bengals' approval, under the team's lease with the county.
That set in motion a deal to move Hilltop Basic Concrete to build a new tailgating parking lot in its place, plus other new lease provisions that county officials say save taxpayers money. But the deal would also give the Bengals additional parking revenue, preserve surface spots and extend a provision of the lease saying if the team stays during 10 optional years, the county would pay for basic stadium maintenance.
Then Hilltop must move, in what is proposed as a land swap with the city. The latter requires city council approval and so far a majority haven’t said yes. Some council members and the mayor have raised concerns about cost, how it would impact Queensgate and Lower Price Hill neighborhoods and exactly what the new lease provisions mean for the Bengals.
