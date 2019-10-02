Barge slams into marina on Ohio River

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - A barge slammed into a marina on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky early Wednesday, Kenton County dispatchers said.
The incident was reported at the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club on Elm Street in Ludlow about 6:15 a.m., they said.
There is a huge emergency response visible on the scene, one that includes fire and rescue crews from both sides of the river.
Initial emergency reports stated some boats were adrift and some may be taking on water.
