Evacuation underway in Middletown after gas leak, fire

MIDDLETOWN, Oh. (FOX19) - Several residents are being evacuated in Middletown due to a gas leak and fire Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Crews responded to the 900 block of Lafayette Avenue just before 10 a.m. when a construction crew hit a gas line, sparking a fire, said Fire Chief Paul Lolli.
Eight residents from 10 homes are under the evacuation order.
No injuries were reported, but authorities are asking people to avoid the area for at least the next few hours.
Duke Energy has been asked to respond to shut off gas in the area, Lolli said.
