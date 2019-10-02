The heat wave continues and ends tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today was the sixth consecutive day that the official high temperature at CVG reached or exceeded 90°.
Tomorrow will be a meteorological cliffhanger that may come down to a photofinish between an approaching cold front and a 90° high temperature. If the front behaves and continues at its present rate of approach air temperatures will rise to 90°, set a new daily record high temperature and Thursday will become the seventh and final day of this historic autumn heat wave.
The tally looks like this: 5 record daily high temperatures, 1 record warm low temperature, the hottest October day in Cincinnati history and the longest streak of consecutive days at 90° or hotter during autumn. Tomorrow should add to the total.
By Friday morning most locations around Cincinnati will be in the upper 50s with a high temperature tomorrow of 75°. Scattered light showers will be in the area from Sunday afternoon until Tuesday morning.
