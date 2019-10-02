WATCH LIVE: ‘How to BLINK’: Officials giving tips on how to navigate event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - BLINK officials are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to give tips on how to navigate their upcoming event.
They say they’ll be giving tips on the best ways to navigate and enjoy their event they call Cincinnati’s homegrown art, light, and culture event.
These are the people BLINK officials say will be available to speak Wednesday:
- Eric Avner, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation
- Julie Calvert, Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau
- John Cranley, Mayor of Cincinnati
- Brendon Cull, Jennifer Loechle, Cynthia Oxley and Lori Salzarulo, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber
- Patrick Duhaney, City Manager of Cincinnati
- Tamara Harkavy, ArtWorks
- Eliot Isaac, Chief, Cincinnati Police Department
- Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave
- Bobby Klimuszko, PRG, BLINK technical partner
- Tim Maloney, the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation
- Steve McGowan and Dan Reynolds, Brave Berlin
- Andrew Salzbrun, The Agar
- Roy Winston, Chief, Cincinnati Fire Department
They say BLINK is the only event in the U.S. of its kind and will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.
BLINK will take place between Findlay Market all the way south to Covington, bridging two states, spanning 30 city blocks and a river.
The inaugural four-night event in October 2017 spanned 20 blocks and was experienced by more than 1 million people, officials say.
They claim it was the largest gathering of people ever in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine.
