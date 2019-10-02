New regulations in place for Ohio prison dog program following death of rescue dog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One year after a rescue dog was found dead in an Ohio prison, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction released a new list of policies for the state’s prison dog program.
When four-year-old Evie, a Joseph’s Legacy rescue dog, was found dead in a prison cell in the fall of 2018, rescuers were distraught and devastated.
“We were pretty guilt-stricken and hurt and upset and trying to figure out why or how something like this could possibly happen," Katherine Hartung, Joseph’s Legacy’s Legal Advocate and Evie’s former foster, said.
Evie was part of Ohio’s prison dog program at the Warren Correctional Institution. It is designed to help trusted prisoners learn new skills while training rescue dogs to become more adoptable.
Evidence showed that Evie died from blunt force trauma to her abdomen.
Former Warren Correctional inmate Benjamin Holliday was accused of killing Evie, but was found not guilty in September 2019.
Hartung says that regardless of that verdict, Holliday’s criminal history shows he should have never been allowed to partake in the program because of his violent past.
“In Lucas County, which he has three cases, one of those cases was a felonious assault and domestic violence,” Hartung said. “That to me was upsetting.”
After Evie’s death, the rescue pulled all of their dogs from the program.
Hartung started trying to figure out what she could do to make a change so what happened to Evie would not happen again.
“The first couple of months I was really burned,” Hartung said. "I wanted the program shut down entirely in the state of Ohio, but I do know the program to have a lot of benefits.”
Throughout the past year, Hartung has kept in contact with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction officials. While they reviewed the program, she urged them to create a list of rules and regulations since there was not one in place.
On Tuesday, Hartung officially got word that there is now a code that prisons have to follow.
“It goes miles, it really does, when trying to protect the animals regardless of where they are," Hartung said.
Hartung says the rules prevent any violent criminals, or any inmates with animal cruelty charges on their records, from being able to interact with the dogs in the program. It is a change that Hartung believes could save a life.
“I think this honors Evie in the best way," Hartung said.
Hartung says the Ohio prison dog program has been in place for about 30 years and is still active in numerous prisons across the state.
Joseph’s Legacy remains no longer partnered with the Warren Correctional Institute.
You can read the entire new ODRC prison dog program code here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.