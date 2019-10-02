2 seriously hurt including Rumpke driver struck in Delhi Twp

DELHI TWP., Oh. (FOX19) - Two people are seriously hurt after a vehicle struck a Rumpke driver and rear-ended a Rumpke truck in Delhi Township early Wednesday, police said.
Crews responded to Anderson Ferrry Road and Romance Lane just before 3 a.m.
The driver of a red car crashed into the back of a Rumpke truck and struck the driver, Delhi Township’s police chief said.
A Delhi Township police officer happened to roll up on the crash shortly after it occurred, he said.
Authorities received initial reports this was a major motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian who was unresponsive and a driver trapped with a serous injury.
Anderson Ferry Road will remain shut down between Romance and Plover lanes a few more hours while police investigate.
