Police: Man shot in CUF

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 43-year-old man is expected to recover after he was shot in the CUF neighborhood overnight, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Riddle Road about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
They said they found the victim shot in the right leg.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury, police said.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests or suspect information was released.
