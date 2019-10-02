Police: Man shot in CUF

Police: Man shot in CUF
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 2, 2019 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 4:12 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 43-year-old man is expected to recover after he was shot in the CUF neighborhood overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Riddle Road about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

They said they found the victim shot in the right leg.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests or suspect information was released.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.