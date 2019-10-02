Record heat closes Finneytown schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The record heat is closing a suburban Cincinnati school district Wednesday.
Classes are canceled at Finneytown Local Schools.
Classrooms are not air-conditioned, and it’s too hot for students and staff, school officials say.
Record-high temperatures will continue this afternoon with thermometers topping out at 94 degrees.
That’s just four degrees hotter than the all-time high for this date, set in 1919.
Tuesday was the hottest October day in Cincinnati history. The high soared to 95 degrees.
The unseasonably warm conditions will stick around through Thursday before cooler air finally arrives Friday.
