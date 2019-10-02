Tracie Hunter to be released from jail on Oct. 5, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Barring any complications, Tracie Hunter will be released from jail on Oct. 5 according to the Hamilton County Civil Division.
The court was notified Wednesday by the Hamilton County sheriff.
The former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony.
She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.
Judge Patrick Dinkelacker sentenced Hunter on July 22 to six-months-minus-one-day
FOX19 NOW has learned Hunter signed papers to shorten her jail stay about three weeks into her sentence.
In exchange for counseling inmates, she only has to serve one day for every three days of her sentence.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.