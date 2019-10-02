Two life sentences for man found guilty of rape, endangering children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two life sentences were handed down Wednesday for a man who was found guilty of rape and endangering children.
Harold White was charged with two counts of rape, one count of abduction, three counts of gross sexual imposition and 17 counts of endangering children.
The victims, who were 4 and 7-years-old at the time, were in White’s care for about 175 days.
According to court documents, the alleged activity happened in Silverton in 2013.
A judge gave White life in prison on the two rape counts and more time, to be served consecutively, on the remaining charges.
White also has to pay all court costs.
A father of one of the victims told FOX19 NOW, “That my daughter and our family feel justice was served... he showed what kind of a man he was, attacking the judge in open court about his situation... just a shame nothing can be done to help these girls recovery wise.”.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.