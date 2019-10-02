Woman says she found a bed bug at Northgate movie theater

NORTHGATE, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman says she found a bed bug at a Northgate movie theater in the seat of a chair.
She said she and her boyfriend made the discovery at the Xscape Theatres in Colerain Township.
“We sat down we started watching the movie and all of the sudden he starts itching his elbow. I look at it and I am like ‘it’s just mosquito bites.’ I have been dying to see this movie, so I just kind of wanted to watch it," she said.
About 10 minutes later, they were completely shocked by what they’d found.
“He starts itching again, so we get up and turn the flashlight on our phone on and we are looking. We are about to stop looking and then a bed bug is right on the seat," she said.
She says that's when they immediately told everyone else in the theater what they'd found.
The couple says they snapped a photo of the bug and after that went and told a manager before leaving the theater with a full refund.
FOX19 NOW reached out to theater officials who say they had their pest control company come out Tuesday morning to check for bed bugs.
FOX19 NOW was told a thorough inspection was completed and a report shows no bed bugs were found.
“That’s obviously false because there were bed bugs. But I don’t know, maybe they didn’t search the entire theater. Maybe they didn’t search theater 10 top row. I have no idea, but it wasn’t just me who has reported witnessing this and had a problem with it. I also wouldn’t have left in the beginning of a movie had I not seen a bed bug," she said.
In addition to the pest control team, the Hamilton County Health Department was also called and will be coming to do an inspection on Friday.
Theater officials also say they’ve never had a report come back stating they have bed bugs.
