13-year-old boy killed in Butler County crash

REILY TWP., Oh. (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy died in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
It happened in the 7500 block of Hamilton Scipio Road in Reily Township about 5:30 p.m., said Sgt. Kim Peters, spokeswoman for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A silver 2005 Hyundai driven by the boy’s 18-year-old sister backed out of a residential driveway and was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound white GMC Sierra pickup truck, she said.
The boy, Riley Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
His sister, Madison Rogers, was taken by ambulance to McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford with non-life threatening injuries, Peters said.
A preliminary investigation has determined the 18-year-old failed to yield to the pickup truck in a 55 mph zone, Peters said.
The driver of the truck was not hurt, she added.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.