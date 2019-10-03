Another record could be broken on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is all about to change as much cooler air is on the way for your weekend, but we will have one more afternoon of possible record breaking heat. Look for a sun and cloud mix on your Thursday afternoon with a high near 90 degrees and that would be a new record high, which has been the trend as of late. The tally for the month so far looks like this: 5 record daily high temperatures, 1 record warm low temperature, the hottest October day in Cincinnati history and the longest streak of consecutive days at 90 or hotter during autumn.
By Friday morning most locations will be in the upper 50s with a high temperature of 74 on Friday afternoon. This weekend daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70’s, our next chance of rain will arrive late Sunday as scattered rain will be in the area from Sunday late afternoon until Tuesday morning.
