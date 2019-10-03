Another record could be broken on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is all about to change as much cooler air is on the way for your weekend, but we will have one more afternoon of possible record breaking heat. Look for a sun and cloud mix on your Thursday afternoon with a high near 90 degrees and that would be a new record high, which has been the trend as of late. The tally for the month so far looks like this: 5 record daily high temperatures, 1 record warm low temperature, the hottest October day in Cincinnati history and the longest streak of consecutive days at 90 or hotter during autumn.