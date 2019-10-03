FC Cincinnati begins selling suites in its West End Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium suites are now for sale, the club said Thursday.
Hopeful suite-owners can put down a $10,000 refundable deposit to reserve one of the new stadium’s 54 suites later this year.
The suite leases will be available in five-, seven-, and 10-year terms, according to the FC Cincinnati website.
A release from the club implies it will give current season-ticket holders priority in selecting their suite locations once they have placed their deposits, which they have until Nov. 22 to do.
Those currently without season tickets are encouraged to purchase 2020 season tickets for a chance at the same priority selection, per the release.
“Soccer is such a special sport, and our fans have created this amazing, organic environment in our first four years. That was the inspiration for West End Stadium’s design, and our suite and premium club customers will have the best event experience in the city when they come to our new home in 2021,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said.
Located on the west side of the stadium, the suites will include 18 indoor seats and four outdoor seats and will be closer to the field than those at Nippert Stadium, according to the club.
Every suite lease will include three on-site parking passes each season, the club says, as well as an annual food and beverage credit.
Suite holders will have first right of refusal in securing their suites for other non-FC Cincinnati West End Stadium events, the club explains, be they international friendless, national team games, concerts, or cultural events.
FC Cincinnati broke ground on the 26,000-seat stadium on December 19, 2019. They expect the stadium to be completed in time for the club’s first match of the 2021 MLS season.
