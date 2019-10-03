Police: Speed to blame for East Price Hill rollover crash that sent driver to hospital

EAST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters said they rescued a man trapped in a rollover crash in East Price Hill early Thursday.
They responded to the 3500 block of Warsaw Avenue about 5:30 a.m.
Cincinnati police said a male speeding in a white van struck an unoccupied parked van, breaking off a wheel and causing his vehicle to flip.
Once the driver was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters, he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries, they said.
