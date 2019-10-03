7 in-a-row! Now good-bye heat wave

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature today hit 93° at CVG based on preliminary data and once again set a new record high temperature for the day.
The historic autumn heat wave lasted from Friday September 27th through today and has compiled impressive list of accomplishments: 6 record daily high temperatures, 1 record warm low temperature, the hottest and second hottest and third hottest high temperatures ever recorded in October, the longest streak of consecutive days with high temperatures >=90° during autumn and three days that are tied for the second warmest average daily temperature on record.
This is the end of the heat wave with high temperatures tomorrow through Sunday in the 70s while mornings will be in the 50s. Next week looks cool to chilly.
