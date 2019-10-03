Kent police looking to identify semi-nude suspect that is accused of harassing sorority

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help to identify a man who is shown standing outside of a Kent State sorority house with a speedo on and allegedly peeping into windows.
As seen in the following picture, the man is standing on the steps of the Kent State sorority wearing a red speedo, with words like “loser” and “pervert” across his body.
Kent Police Captain Nick Shearer said, “mainly he kind of walks around looks in some windows then leaves.”
Many Alpha Phi sorority members also received naked pictures of him in their Instagram direct messages.
His face is covered with an emoji, but, like in the video, he had “laugh at me,” “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
WARNING: The following video may contain sensitive material and may not be suitable for everyone.
Captain Shearer said, “It’s all self-deprecating for the most part. It doesn’t indicate that he’s doing things for gratification necessarily. It seems more like he’s poking fun at himself.”
The sorority is located in the 1000 block of Fraternity Circle.
Officials are unsure of the man’s intentions but say he has not attempted to break into the home or inappropriately touch anyone.
Kent State University Police issued the following statement upon learning of the situation:
Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Kent City Police at 330-673-7732.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.