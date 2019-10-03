Lawsuit: Former Finneytown teacher, principal abused special needs student, 6

FINNEYTOWN, OH (FOX19) - A federal lawsuit accuses a former teacher and principal in the Finneytown School District of abusing a 6-year-old special needs student who has since been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
The suit, filed Wednesday by an attorney representing the boy and his parents, alleges the district chose not to provide an education plan for him after he began attending Brent Elementary School in the 2017-2018 school year.
Instead, the district identified him as a student needing remedial reading instruction during his first year of kindergarten, according to the suit.
The suit names Finneytown Local School District Board of Education, and two former employees at Brent Elementary School, the boy’s kindergarten teacher, Darla Fiederldey, and Lana Gerber, the principal at the time.
The school district released the following statement on the lawsuit:
“Finneytown Local School District cannot provide any information regarding any ongoing court cases. We will state that we have not been notified by any opposing counsel that a suit has been filed. We are limited in what we can provide and still adhere to privacy laws. The education and safety of Finneytown Local School District’s students and staff are our top priority.”
We did reach out to the attorney representing the boy and his parents. He says he hasn’t been given permission by his clients to speak about the lawsuit, so he can’t comment on it right now.
School officials claimed to have initiated Title I services for his remedial reading but either did not provide that instruction to him or stopped after a few times, it reads.
Staff members at Brent Elementary treated his “apparent disabilities as either inconsequential, or as misbehavior requiring disciplinary measures, up to and including physical abuse, rather than as triggering events” for them to recognize, assess and develop an IEP (individualized education program) or educational aids or services necessary to provide him the FAPE (free and appropriate public education) to which he was entitled."
The suit alleges the boy was physically abused, targeted in retaliation and retribution for complaints by his parents about his care and education and even says at one point his kindergarten teacher was suspended after the alleged “assault” on their son.
He left his classroom on or about Oct. 2, 2017, and was reportedly running around the school hallways, the suit reads.
“His teacher, in an effort to control the behavior of then 6-year-old ... grabbed (him) by the arm and dragged him like a rag doll 126 feet down the school hallway floor. (The boy) yelled, “Stop! you’re hurting me!” as the (teacher) continued dragging him down the hallway floor,” the suit reads.
The school district’s attorney at a later disciplinary appeal hearing characterized the teacher’s conduct towards J.W. as “brazen and cavalier,” and an “egregious breach of the trust placed in her as at teacher in the District . . ." according to the lawsuit.
The teacher caused “physical harm resulting serious psychological or emotional harm to the student,” it states.
He “wet his pants that day and again that night, something he had long since outgrown. His pediatrician later diagnosed J.W. as potentially suffering from PTSD as a result of his experiences at Brent Elementary School,” the suit reads.
The teacher “’herself confessed to (the boy’s mother) that this sort of thing “goes on all the time’ at Brent Elementary School, and that she had witnessed Gerber similarly drag a student down the hallway floor to her office on a prior occasion,” the suit states.
“The Principal of Brent Elementary School immediately prior to Gerber told (the teacher) during the course of the later disciplinary action against her that if he had still been principal “this [the disciplinary action against Fiedeldey for abusing the boy] would never have happened.”
Then, on or about Nov. 3, 2017, the lawsuit alleges the principal abused the child.
He was standing in the school hallway when the principal emerged from her office into the hall “and seeming to spot (the boy) standing in the hallway, strode toward him, approached him from behind, and knee bucked him to the floor,” the suit reads.
The boy’s parents believe she “specifically targeted the 6-year-old in retaliation and retribution for complaints by (his) parents about (the teacher’s) unlawful conduct, about the school policies and culture that apparently fostered and condoned such conduct, and about the fact that no one reported to them, as (the boy’s) parents, what (the teacher) had done to (him) until days after the assault and battery had occurred.”
No one reported the teacher’s “assault” against the boy until three days after it occurred, the suit states, and not long afterward, the teacher was suspended and her students were reassigned to other kindergarten classrooms.
His parents questioned moving him to “an abnormally enlarged” kindergarten class with a teacher with whom they were unfamiliar, according to the suit. In response, Finneytown unilaterally transferred him into a first-grade class, even though the district had already determined he was not prepared for that grade and was repeating kindergarten.
When his parents questioned that and demanded data or evidence he was ready for the first grade, the district removed him from school altogether for at least three weeks, according to the suit.
His parents then demanded Finneytown make arrangements to take him back into school in an appropriately-sized class, in his appropriate grade level and taught by an appropriately-qualified teacher.
In response, the suit states, the district put the boy in a basement room in a different school building, where he would be taught several days per week, for at most several hours on any day, by a rotating cast of teaching staff members, who may or may not have been qualified to teach, or to teach children with disabilities.
He “was isolated from any other school children, and became increasingly saddened and depressed as a result. He complained to his mother that he was lonely and didn’t have any friends. And due to the lack of any set class schedule, curriculum, and continuity of teachers, (he) fell further and further behind in his educational progress.”
Finneytown has a pattern of treating other students in a similar manner.
The boy now attends the private Bethany School at a cost to the school district, the suit states. Tuition at the Glendale facility costs $10,150 annually, according to its website.
The district agreed to foot the cost for one school year in a partial settlement with the boy’s parents, the suit states. The district also agreed to pay for tutoring over the summer and next school year, following which he could return to the district, according to the suit.
In addition to agreeing to pay for private schooling for the boy, Finneytown also has agreed to pay the cost for tutoring over the summer and next school year, following which he could return to the district, according to the suit.
Once the boy was enrolled in the private school, he was promptly identified as a potentially disabled child and in need of special and related services, according to the lawsuit.
He was then identified as having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), learning disabilities in all subject areas and cognitive/intellectual/fluid reasoning disabilities, the suit shows.
More recently, Bethany School has referred the boy for assessment of speech and language impairments, including stuttering.
He is now happy and beginning to thrive at Bethany School, and it would be “extremely injurious” for his mental and emotional health to be forced to return to Finneytown school system where he the suit alleges he would be denied the care and education he is entitled, according to the lawsuit.
