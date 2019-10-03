Man sentenced to prison for assaulting Social Security office guard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Milford man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in prison for punching a Social Security Administration security guard in the face, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
On April 1, 2019, Daniel Toopes, 35, went to the Batavia Social Security office.
According to court documents, Toopes was apparently unsatisfied with the information he received and began to leave the building saying, “F*** you, mother f***er. I’ll come back and f*** you mother f***ers up.”
The documents say he got into an altercation when approached by the guard and punched her in the face.
The guard sprayed Toops with mace and he was arrested.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says Toops pleaded guilty on June 25 to assaulting an officer of the United States.
