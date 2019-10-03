Mother seeking answers in son’s unsolved 2016 homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is seeking justice after her 18-year-old son was gunned down nearly three years ago.
Tremayne Amison Jr. was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Werk Road in Oct. 2016.
His mother, Natalie, said he had walked to the gas station near his grandmother’s house.
“On the way back, he got shot. He made it in front of his grandmother’s door and he collapsed in her front yard,” she said.
He was rushed to Mercy and then taken to UC Medical Center where he died.
Natalie said not a day goes by without thinking about him, but said the worst part is the unknown.
“That’s my fear everyday. I mean, I don’t know who the killer. I could be facing him everyday. He might even know me,” she said.
Natalie said Tremayne loved his family and didn’t know him to have any enemies.
She is asking the killer or killers to do the right thing and bring her family justice.
“Just please turn yourself in. It’s hurting. Turn yourself in,” Natalie said.
If you have any information about his death, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.