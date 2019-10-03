The next phase of development near Xavier officially underway, university says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Xavier University students will have a new housing option at the start of the next school year.
The university says developers behind University Station announced a new four-story apartment building.
The new building will have 49 units with high-quality finishes, the university says.
The developers say all bedrooms will have their own bathrooms and select units will have balconies with views of Xavier’s campus.
Terrex Development and Construction is leading the project’s development and Messer Construction Co. is the design-builder in partnership with M&A Architects.
Construction on the apartments began in August and is slated for completion by July 2020, they say.
“We’re proud to assist in fulfilling the housing needs of the university and further Messer’s outstanding, longtime relationship with Xavier,” Messer Development Vice President Brian Doyle said. “We’re excited to kick-start additional development at the site and continue the revitalization in the community that began in 2013.”
Doyle’s talking about the $54 million University Station, completed in 2014, which added 180 apartment units to Xavier’s doorstep, as well as office space and retail tenants such as Starbucks and Greaters.
The revitalization took another step forward in December 2017, when TriHealth and the university broke ground on a $54 million fitness center, health-care facility and academic space called the Health United Building. When complete, Trihealth says the building will house a pool, fitness studios, basketball courts, a café and a pharmacy as well as examination rooms, classrooms, counseling offices, nursing labs, occupational therapy labs, and sports-studies labs.
The newly announced apartments will be adjacent to both University Station and the Health United Building, allowing it to leverage the amenities of both, developers say.
Uptown Rentals is already renting units in the building in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Leasing on the existing building has been strong,” property asset manager Ellen Mayleben said. “There has been tremendous demand for additional student housing.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.