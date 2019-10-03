NKY pastor pleads guilty to criminal abuse in sexual abuse against a minor case

BOON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County pastor indicted on five counts of sexual abuse against a minor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.
The Boone County Clerk’s Office says Anthony Brooks took a plea deal to an amended charge of two counts of criminal abuse.
In March, A grand jury indicted Brooks on five counts of sexual abuse that the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says happened inside a home.
Each count carries a sentence of one to five years in prison.
Brooks is a pastor at Jesus House of Believers Worship Center in Florence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the victim is a female juvenile who reported the abuse to confidants and came forward to authorities. They say the abuse took play between July 2016 and January 2019.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2020.
