OTR’s new steakhouse pays tribute to Cincinnati’s origins

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The name of Over-the-Rhine’s new steakhouse is an homage to Cincinnati’s history, owners say.
The restaurant at 1401 Race Street on Washington Park will be called Losanti in honor of the city’s founding name, Losantiville, which is a portmanteau combining words in four languages to mean “the city across from the mouth of the Licking River.”
Owners Anthony and Haley Sitek says the boutique steakhouse concept will open in mid-October.
The Siteks also own and operate Crown Republic Gastropub at 720 Sycamore Street.
The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining options, they explain, with a mix of contemporary and traditional design elements, such as polished brass, velvet textiles, and an artistic mural.
“We drew a lot of historic inspiration from the 1920s and 30s, as well as some contemporary spaces,” Haley Sitek said. “It’s very warm and inviting, but still elegant.”
Losanti will feature steakhouse staples like filet mignon, pan-roased salmon, and double-cut pork chops, adds Sitek, as well as a cocktail program that emphasizes classics like a well made Manhattan.
