Partially paralyzed kitten inspiring rescuers to never give up

EVENDALE/BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) - A six-week-old partially paralyzed kitten is being called an inspiration.
The kitten, named Benjamin, or Benji, was spotted all alone, dragging himself down Kemper Road in Forest Park. After making stops at the Care Center and the SPCA, Benji ended up in the care of Cincinnati Cats rescue.
Based on his condition, at first, rescuers were not sure he was going to make it. He is unable to use either of his back legs.
“When he first came to the clinic, we all were reserved," Adele Stephen-Capal, a Cincinnati Cats foster and vet assistant, said.
Yet, Benjamin has beaten the odds and is overcoming obstacles every day.
“Inspirational almost to have a pet, or a patient, that has this major disability and yet they’re just loving life," Jen Menninger, the Practice Manager at Evendale Blue Ash Pet Hospital, said. "They don’t mind. They don’t even notice.”
Benji’s caretakers at the Cincinnati Hills Animal Clinic and the Evendale Blue Ash Pet Hospital do not know exactly what caused his partial paralysis.
“It could’ve been some sort of trauma early on, but we don’t really have a diagnosis for why it happened," Menninger said.
They are doing what they can to help through laser therapy and acupuncture treatment.
“Promote healing and promote circulation to areas of the body that are injured," Menninger said.
They have also been putting homemade inventions to the test to help Benji move around.
“We’ve been using things like water bottles and cups and things like that just to try to help support his back end a little more," Menninger said.
In the future, rescuers say Benji could end up needing surgery or a wheelchair or a brace.
For Cincinnati Cats rescuers, that is nothing new. They often take in cats with special needs. Right now, they are caring for two kittens, Ladybug and CN, who have deformed front legs. Some of the other cats are battling infections or missing eyes.
“They make just such kind and wise and humane decisions on all of their pets," Dr. Katie Carullo with the Cincinnati Hills Animal Clinic said.
For those who have been watching Benji wiggle through life, they say his story so far has been nothing short of sensational. It reminds them to never take anything for granted and to never give up.
Rescuers say one of Benji’s caregivers at the Evendale Blue Ash Pet Hospital plans to adopt him. They said that happens often with special needs cats.
However, there are a number of other cats and kittens looking for forever homes. To learn more about how you can adopt, volunteer, foster, or donate visit the Cincinnati Cats Facebook page or website.
