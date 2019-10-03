Woman, 90, with dementia goes missing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Oh. (FOX19) - Fairfield police are looking for a missing 90-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert is out for Dora Cocola.
She was last seen leaving her Mack Road home in an unknown vehicle about 3 p.m. Tuesday and needs her medication, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Cocola is described as 5-feet tall, about 128 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who spots her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
