Woman’s death at Fairfield apartment investigated as homicide

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman’s death at her Fairfield apartment is being investigated as a homicide, Fairfield police say.
Police say Katherine Rose Lobono, 23, was found dead inside her apartment at 28 Chapel Hill Drive Wednesday.
They say she died at some point Tuesday, but was not found until the next day.
Police have not said how she died.
The apartment complex where she was found is the Villages of Wildwood Apartments.
This is the same place a father and daughter drowned inside their vehicle in a pond late Monday night.
Police have not given any reason to believe that the two are in any way connected.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.