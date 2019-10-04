ArtWorks’ first LED mural makes its debut in time for BLINK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - ArtWorks and 84.51° have teamed with a local artist, Chase Melendez, to bring Cincinnati’s first LED mural to life.
The local arts nonprofit and the Cincinnati-based data analytics company officially unveiled the mural Wednesday at sunset, according to an 84.51° release.
Melendez created the mural design on a parachute cloth in-studio, says the release, then installed the mural directly onto the Race Street wall with the help of several 84.51° employees.
"We are thrilled to partner with ArtWorks to bring such a unique mural to the city of Cincinnati," 84.51° CEO Stuart Aitken said. "At we see ourselves as innovators, and we believe this mural reflects that energy through its ground-breaking use of LED neon lights and color scheme. It's meant to represent a fusion of data, science and art."
The LED lights featured in the mural are permanent, according to the 84.51° release, in order to complement the mural’s neon color palette. It is the first ArtWorks mural to incorporate LED neon lighting.
The mural is not on the official BLINK exhibit map, says the release, but those exploring downtown during the festival will be able to experience it nevertheless.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.