Body cam video released of rescue attempt after truck crashed into Fairfield pond

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield police have released body cam video from when a father and his daughter died after crashing into an apartment complex pond Monday night.
This dramatic video shows how the tragedy and rescue unfolded.
The video shows an officer entering an ambulance to speak to a man who tried to rescue the little girl after her father was unable to.
Police say 35-year-old Morance Harrison was driving erratically with his 6-year-old daughter Nena and her 4-year-old brother in the pickup truck.
A witness said Harrison was speeding and driving next to the pond before his vehicle entered the water.
Witnesses say Harrison was able to get his son to the shore, but when he went back to rescue his daughter, he went under water and did not resurface.
The Butler County coroner has listed the cause of deaths as accidental drownings.
Police have not said why Harrison was driving so recklessly, but they do not believe he intentionally tried to hurt himself or his children.
