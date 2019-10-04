‘Catastrophic’ cuts to Northwest schools if levy fails

COLERAIN TWP., Oh (FOX19) - Brace for major cuts at a school district in western Hamilton County if a levy fails this fall.
Northwest Local School District officials call that possibility “devastating" and “catastrophic.”
They say they have not raised taxes since 2007, despite the increase in expenses over the last 12 years.
If the levy does not pass, the district will face an $8.5 million deficit and be forced to have an even higher levy in March, officials warn.
It would cost the owner of $100,000 home $21.88 per month and the owner of a $250,000 home an additional $54.69 monthly.
If the levy fails, cuts will begin in August 2020.
“We have done everything that we can over the last 12 years to keep from having to raise the tax dollars of our community, but now is the time. We need our community to support us, but most importantly we need our community to support our students,” said Amy Wells, the district’s chief financial officer.
Academic programs would be dramatically impacted:
● Reduction or elimination of Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus
● Increase all class sizes to 30 or more
● Remove gifted services grades K-8
● Reduction or elimination of special area courses and high school electives
● Remove the Dean of Students in all schools
● Remove counselors in elementary school
● 20 elementary teaching positions (includes teachers in gifted and special areas)
● 24 secondary teaching positions in the middle and high schools
● Reduce 9 Inclusion Assistants (staff members that support special education in classrooms)
Extra curricular activities would be gutted, including middle and high school sports and even Colerain football: “All sports will be eliminated, no exceptions will be made."
Elementary, middle and high school music programs; clubs and activities including drama clubs and academic teams would be slashed.
School nurses, librarians and custodians will be reduced, cutting the number of times classrooms are cleaned each week.
Safety also will be impacted.
Middle schools no longer will have school resource officers.
