A chilly night, some rain on the horizon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now that the historic autumn heat wave has ended it is highly unlikely that 90° or warmer high temperatures will reappear in the Tristate until May or June of 2020.
Medium range models that give us a glimpse of what to expect from now until November 1st have temperatures at or slightly cooler than normal into the last week of October. After that temperatures should be near or slightly warmer than normal as we head into November. By the time November arrives sunshine is just too weak to push an even abnormally warm afternoon past the 90° mark and it has never happened after October 9th in Cincinnati.
Rain will fall as scattered light showers during the day Sunday. Sunday evening into Monday afternoon rain will fall as a steady, soaking rain and in a few spots it may come down heavily for a short time. Rain totals will be between 0.50” northwest of the city to as much as 2” near Maysville.
