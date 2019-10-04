Cincinnati-area boy with autism nominated for homecoming king

HARRISON, Ohio (FOX19) - Logan Cornn could be crowned William Henry Harrison’s homecoming king Friday night.
Logan, who is on the autism spectrum, is one of four boys in his class to be nominated for the court by his peers.
The teen described as someone who usually keeps to himself is involved with his school’s TV production club.
Logan rode in the parade Sunday and video shows two of the other three boys in the running asking people to vote for Logan.
Regardless of whether he wins or not, it sounds like Logan is already thought of in high regard by his classmates.
