Large fire causes heavy damage to Northside home

NORTHSIDE, Oh. (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters are investigating a large blaze that caused heavy damage to a Northside home early Friday.
Flames broke out in the 1300 block of Apjones Street about 5:40 a.m.
Multiple 911 calls reported flames were visible.
Firefighters called for the second alarm to bring more crews and equipment almost as soon as they arrived.
By 6 a.m., they reported the bulk of the blaze was knocked down with no exposure to houses on two sides, according to initial emergency dispatches.
