2 dead, juvenile airlifted from scene in NKY crash
By Sarah Hager | October 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 1:09 PM

BUTLER, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police say two people are dead and a juvenile is injured in a crash that happened on a northern Kentucky highway.

Donald and Patricia Killion, of Falmouth, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female juvenile passenger was airlifted from the crash, KSP says.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 27.

Trooper say a 2000 Saturn driven by Donald Killion hit a 2016 Toyota Tundra head-on.

The driver of the Tundra was not injured.

KSP has not said what caused the vehicles to collide.

