Elementary student in White Oak says woman tried to lure them into her van

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain Township police are investigating after a Struble Elementary School student said a woman tried to lure them into their vehicle.
“We received notification this morning that a van pulled up to one of our students and that a person got out of the van and approached our student about getting a ride school," Superintendent of Northwest Local School District Todd Bowling said.
As soon as school officials were made aware, the school administrator went to the area where the van was reportedly spotted to check it out.
School officials told FOX19 NOW parents were notified as well as all staff members and Colerain Township police.
A note was also sent home to all parents alerting them to be on high alert for any suspicious activity in their neighborhood or surrounding areas.
“We want to make sure we do everything we can from a safety standpoint to make sure their arrival to and getting back home is a very safe one," Bowling said.
School officials say the student was not hurt.
They said the vehicle was described as grey minivan and the person involved is possibly a white female, mid-30′s with blonde hair.
On Friday morning, school officials say extra staff will be on hand as students are arriving.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Colerain Township police at 513-385-7504.
