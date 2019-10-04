Finally Fall: Temps plunge, ending historic heat wave

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fall-like temperatures have finally arrived, ending a historic heat wave the first few days of October.
The high temperature Thursday hit 94 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, setting a new record high temperature for the day.
That temperature also tied with Wednesday as the second warmest October day in Cincinnati history, just one day after we snapped that all-time record Tuesday.
But now, break out your sweaters and pumpkin spice.
Temperatures this weekend will be idea with mild afternoon highs in the 70s and crisp morning lows in the 50s.
We also could finally see some rain late Sunday and Monday after several dry days.
Next week looks downright cool to chilly with lows dipping into the 40s by dawn Tuesday and Wednesday (puffy coat, anyone?)
