I-71/75 police chase ends in crash, Air Care responds

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A high-speed police chase on northbound Interstate 71/75 ended in a crash and Air Care responding early Friday, according to Boone County dispatchers.
A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle operating recklessly and speeding 115 mph near the Richwood exit about 1:21 a.m., they said.
He flipped on the lights and siren to his cruiser and attempted to pull the car over, but it sped off, leading him on a brief pursuit.
The chase ended when the fleeing car struck another northbound vehicle, a semi tractor-trailer, the dispatcher said.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was seriously hurt and flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The highway was shut down for about an hour while deputies investigated.
