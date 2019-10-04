Keeping Cincinnati Beautiful ahead of Blink

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Close to 400 Cincinnati Bell employees, including the chief executive officer, will meet at Washington Park Friday morning to help clean up the city ahead of an event that could draw a million visitors next week.
The company has partnered with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful before Blink Cincinnati.
Volunteers will be cleaning up along the route of the interactive art and cultural light show.
The Great American Cleanup encourages community councils, schools, neighborhood agencies, and businesses around and in Hamilton County, to organize a neighborhood cleanup event anytime between March and November.
The groups receives cleaning supplies and make their way around the city picking up litter, planting flowers, painting buildings, cleaning up illegal dumpsites, landscape, removing graffiti, and more!
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is partnering with local artists to create the only crowd-sourced mural at Blink.
If you’re part of a group or business that wants to plan a clean up, visit here for details.
