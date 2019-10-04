LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Carmen Howard was last seen outside of Norton Children's Hospital at 9 PM Tuesday after running from Maryhurst employees, LMPD said.
Howard is 5'4" and 160 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flower print, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
LMPD said she requires medical attention and may have a piece of metal wire through her lower gums.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
