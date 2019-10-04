Man accused of raping child under age of 10

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 36-year-old man is accused of raping a child under the age of 10 and faces life in prison without parole due to the victim’s young age.
Timothy J. Smith, 38, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. He was booked into the jail about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after turning himself in.
A grand jury indicted Smith Sept. 25 in connection with the offenses, which authorities say occurred on or about May 23, court records show.
Smith was acquainted with the victim and victim’s family and the offenses occurred at a residence on the west side of Hamilton County, according to Julie Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case and alerted prosecutors, she said.
Further details were not available to protect the victim’s identity.
