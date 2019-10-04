Middletown police chief leaves earlier than expected due to ‘issues at the City’

MIDDLETOWN, Oh. (FOX19) - Friday is the last day on the job for Middletown’s police chief who says he is retiring earlier than expected due to “issues at the City.”
Rodney Muterspaw wrote on Facebook he is leaving a month earlier than previously announced. He is looking forward to some time off before starting real estate classes the first week of November.
He plans to use accrued vacation days he amassed during his career, which spans three decades, until he officially retires in January.
“...yes there are issues at the City. It’s not a secret, anyone who saw the public council meeting Tuesday night can figure that out on their own,” Muterspaw wrote. "But this city has been great to me, it’s provided me financial stability and an awesome career over the last 30 years.
“I’m going to take a few weeks to process it but I can assure you I left happy and on my own terms. I love the police department more than anything and I would do anything for them. Those employees of the police department are why I stayed as long as I did. ￼I have my reasons for leaving a month early and I’ll keep them to myself on here at least for a while."
He’s also considering returning to Middletown as one of its elected leaders.
“I will tell you I’ve never had an inclination to run for city council but I do now and I’m strongly considering that for next year,” he wrote. "
Nobody knows more than me what goes on in those hallways. ￼Time will tell. But in the meanwhile I’m excited to start my new career very soon with an awesome company.
“￼Please share if you want if not that’s cool too. I love you guys and thanks for all the support and your friendship over the years. This is not the end for me, it’s just the beginning ❤️￼￼”
