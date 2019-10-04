Much cooler air for your weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat is gone as you step out on your Friday morning you’re definitely going to feel a change with much cooler air. Our North flow has now set up and this will be the case through the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for daytime highs. Look for Saturday morning lows in the upper 40′s with a high near 76 degrees.
The other change we need is rain and I do look at steady to moderate rain kicking in Sunday lasting into your Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.