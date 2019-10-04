Norwood teacher named 2020 Ohio Teacher of the Year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Norwood’s Leila Kubesch is the 2020 Ohio Teacher of the Year.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria delivered the award at a surprise all-school assembly including state and local government officials.
"Leila Kubesch taps into her students’ interests and passions and enables them to reach their full potential,” DeMaria said. “She fundamentally believes that every child can succeed – and she holds herself and her students to high expectations to achieve that success.”
Kubesch teaches Spanish and English as a second language. She is the first Norwood teacher to receive the award in its 56-year history and the first teacher awarded for instruction in the subject of Spanish.
Ohio Department of Education officials cited Kubesch’s resourcefulness, creative approaches to lessons, and pursuit of community partnerships where students can participate in service-learning projects. They also praised her goal of empowering all youth in the same manner as those in more affluent communities.
Among her many impactful efforts, officials singled out one in which her students collaborated with a local cable television station and other partners to create a talk show involving community experts on topics that interest youth. The project earned Kubesch and her students the Ohio Educational Association Media for Public Service Award for excellent educational programming.
Officials also highlighted Kubesch’s social justice work outside the classroom, in particular, her advocacy for emancipated foster youth in Ohio.
"Leila is a force in bringing our students and community together in the act of learning,” Norwood City School District Superintendent Katherine Sabo said. “She regularly visits the homes of her students to cultivate mutual trust and respect, and to make sure parents stay involved in the education of their children.”
Kubesch is a National Board Certified teacher and holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership as well as a Master of Arts in Secondary Education, both from Purdue University.
