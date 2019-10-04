Number of dogs from 111 rescued in hoarding case grows, Howl-o-ween pooch pageant to benefit

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Humane Association of Warren County says the 2019 annual Howl-o-ween Pooch Pageant proceeds will go toward the care for the more-than-100 small Poodle mixes the agency took in from a hoarding case.
In September, the humane society rescued what they called their ‘largest rescue ever,’ when they took in 111 dogs.
Rescuers originally got the call to assist on a voluntary surrender of 20 to 30 dogs. As the warden and Humane Association personnel went through the home, the number of dogs continued to climb.
The association would not specify the location or original owner because no charges have been or are expected to be filed in this case. Instead, they’re focusing on getting the owner assistance.
Though they still refer to the large group as ‘The Lucky 111,’ the rescue says the number has grown.
“It’s not just the original Lucky 111 dogs, because a number of them were pregnant and have started giving birth," Humane Association Executive Director Joanne Hurley said. "To date, this growing number is closer to 118 and looks to become 120 to 125 with the newborns.” She adds, “The unprecedented support for these precious dogs has been both heartwarming and rewarding. Coupled with the outpouring of people who are waiting patiently to adopt, we are committed to preparing each of these dogs for a bright future in their new, loving, homes.”
The pageant is scheduled to take place Oct. 12 on Mulberry Street in Lebanon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers say it puts everyone’s furry friends in the spotlight with costume contests, door prizes, and raffles.
They encourage people to bring their pets dressed for Halloween.
The humane association is still accepting donations made on their website or by calling 513-695-1176.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.