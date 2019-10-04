Ohio River reopens after barge crashed into Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio River has reopened for normal traffic after a barge slammed into a marina on the river in Northern Kentucky early Wednesday.
The crash caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club. Boats docked at the marina also sank.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s just devastating,” one of the restaurant’s servers tells FOX19 NOW. “It was beautiful before and now it’s just destroyed.”
U.S. Coast Guard Supervisor Lt. Jim Brendel said investigations like this could take weeks or months.
He said it will take a while before a full damage estimate can be made, but expects it will be costly.
The 1,200 foot barge that hit the marina was carrying rocks, sand, and gravel.
Mariners are being advised to go slow near the yacht club.
