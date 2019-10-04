Police seek info on 4 suspects involved in shootout in LaRosa’s parking lot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Batesville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shootout in the parking lot of the LaRosa's along IN-229.
Four suspects were believed to be involved in the shootout where about 20 shots were fired.
"I’ve been with our department 27 years and we’ve never had any case that’s been even remotely like this. This something that our residents in our small community of Batesville… things like this is what we’re seeing in the news happening in bigger cities," Police Chief Stan Holt said.
According to police, the shootout started when two white males approached two Hispanic males in the LaRosa’s parking lot.
The Hispanic males were said to be driving a black Buick passenger car.
“The quicker we can get information out to the citizens… they’re the ones that really help us get these cases solved and so our goal here is to keep our citizens safe, take individuals like this off the street, get them apprehended as quickly as we possibly can,” Chief Holt said.
Although bullets did not appear to hit any people, they did hit vehicles, a building and a nearby semi-truck that was hauling propane tanks.
"Obviously, it’s not something that we see here in Batesville. I think our first thoughts are that it’s probably from out of town but it’s still early in the investigation to absolutely make that determination," Chief Holt said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batesville Police Department at 812-934-3131.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.